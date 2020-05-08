Bridge repair to cause lane closures on Route 6 in Dennis

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be performing repairs to the Old Bass River Road Bridge over Route 6 westbound in Dennis starting on Monday, May 11. The work will be conducted for approximately seven weeks and will require the closure of one lane on Route 6 westbound between the hours of 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., primarily Monday through Friday.
The work is necessary to repair the damage from when the bridge was struck by an over height vehicle last December.
Route 6 westbound will be limited to one open travel lane for several weeks in order to perform the required work. A minimum of one open travel lane will be maintained at all times.
Some night work and weekend work may also be performed as conditions allow. Periodic overnight closures of Route 6 westbound will also be necessary to install and remove concrete barrier, and to perform some repair operations.
Route 6 westbound traffic will be detoured as follows.
· Take exit 9B to Route 134 northbound.
· Follow Route 134 northbound to Route 6A.
· Turn left onto Route 6A westbound toward Yarmouth.
· Follow Route 6A westbound to Union Street.
· Follow Union Street to the ramps at Route 6A exit 8.
· Take the ramp to Route 6 westbound.
Temporary control management will include police details for various lane and shoulder closures on Route 6 westbound.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.
For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to: