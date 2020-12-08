Bronx man Ccharged with harboring fugitive and making false statements in connection with shooting of two deputy United States Marshals

BRONX, NY – Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ralph Sozio, the United States Marshal for the Southern District of New York, and Dermot Shea, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), announced today the filing of a Complaint in Manhattan federal court charging Grant Grandison with making false statements to federal agents and harboring or concealing a person from arrest.

As alleged, Grandison allowed Andre K. Sterling, a fugitive wanted for the November 20, 2020, shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts, to reside in his Bronx apartment.

Grandison further allegedly lied to the Marshals who were seeking to arrest Sterling by telling the Marshals that no one was in the apartment, before Sterling fired multiple rounds at the Marshals, striking and injuring two Marshals.

Grandison was arrested on December 4, 2020, and will be presented this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, Grant Grandison’s conduct led to the horrific shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals who were just doing their jobs in attempting to arrest Andre K. Sterling, a man wanted for a violent felony. We are lucky that more law enforcement officers were not injured during the shooting, and it appears that both injured Marshals will recover.

Grandison is now charged in federal court for his serious crimes. Our Office remains committed to defending our brave law enforcement partners, who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers safe.”

United States Marshal Ralph Sozio said: “Unfortunately, and as alleged, the actions of Grandison dictated the events that led to the shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals on that morning in the Bronx. The heroic actions of the Deputy United States Marshals and Task Force Members that day are a true testament to the dangers of entering an unknown location in search of a violent fugitive.

On behalf of the United States Marshals Service I want to extend my gratitude to the United States Attorney’s Office and the New York City Police Department for their tireless investigation and their pursuit of Federal charges. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Deputies as they recover from their injuries. The United States Marshals Service and the law enforcement community remain united in our continued pursuit of justice.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “By misleading federal agents, as alleged, the defendant led them into a violent attack. The ensuing shooting not only injured two Deputy U.S. Marshals but is an assault on society. I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for answering it with these federal charges.”

As alleged in the Complaint[1] filed in Manhattan federal court:

On or about November 20, 2020, Andre K. Sterling allegedly shot a Massachusetts State Trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Sterling fled from Massachusetts and was deemed a fugitive. On or about November 24, 2020, a federal warrant was issued for Sterling’s arrest.

On the morning of December 4, 2020, several Deputy United States Marshals (the “Marshals”), along with officers from the NYPD and state troopers from the Massachusetts State Police, traveled to an apartment in the Bronx (the “Apartment”), where they believed Sterling was located, in order to arrest Sterling. The Marshals announced themselves as “U.S. Marshals” and encountered Grandison at the door. The Marshals asked Grandison, in sum and substance, if anyone else was in the Apartment, and Grandison replied, in sum and substance, that no one else was in the Apartment. At the time of Grandison’s statements to the Marshals, he knew that Sterling was a fugitive. The Marshals proceeded into the Apartment, at which point Sterling began firing at the Marshals, striking and injuring two Marshals. The Marshals returned fire, and Sterling was killed in the exchange. Law enforcement agents recovered a firearm from near Sterling.

Law enforcement agents later interviewed Grandison, who admitted, in sum and substance and among other things, that he had allowed Sterling to live with him.

Grandison further admitted that Sterling had told him, in sum and substance and among other things, that if anyone was looking for him, Grandison should tell them Sterling was not there.

Grandison, 35, of the Bronx, New York, is charged with one count of making false statements to a federal agents and one count of harboring or concealing a person from arrest, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The maximum potential sentence in this case is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the United States Marshals Service, the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the New York City Police Department’s 47th Precinct Detective Squad, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Special Agents of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Alexandra N. Rothman is in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory phrase signifies, the entirety of the text of the Complaint, and the description of the Complaint set forth herein, constitute only allegations, and every fact described should be treated as an allegation.