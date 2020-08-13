Bruins legend Bobby Orr visits more local police departments

HARWICH – The one and only, Bobby Orr, stopped by The Harwich Police Department today. Always a huge supporter of Law Enforcment, he wanted to thank us for our service and provided our officers with autographed photos. We would like to thank Mr. Orr for his continued and unwavering support.
DENNIS – #4, Bobby Orr, the Bruins and NHL legend, was kind enough to stop by the Dennis Police Department today to express his support for the department. He took the time to have his photo taken with several members of the department and brought signed photos as well. For those of us who were fans of the “Big, Bad Bruins”, it was like being a kid again….Thank you for the support Bobby.
YARMOUTH – “The Greatest of the Great”