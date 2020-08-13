Bruins legend Bobby Orr visits more local police departments

HARWICH – The one and only, Bobby Orr, stopped by The Harwich Police Department today. Always a huge supporter of Law Enforcment, he wanted to thank us for our service and provided our officers with autographed photos. We would like to thank Mr. Orr for his continued and unwavering support.





DENNIS – #4, Bobby Orr, the Bruins and NHL legend, was kind enough to stop by the Dennis Police Department today to express his support for the department. He took the time to have his photo taken with several members of the department and brought signed photos as well. For those of us who were fans of the “Big, Bad Bruins”, it was like being a kid again….Thank you for the support Bobby.





YARMOUTH – “The Greatest of the Great”

Bobby Orr, who the greatest hockey player of all time, continues to amaze! Today he stopped by to express his appreciation for YPD and the men and women of law enforcement across the country. He could easily have stayed home but he chose to step off the bench and show support. It was very uplifting, especially when there is so much negativity towards Police Officers. Bobby Orr also donated autograph pictures of his famous Stanley Cup winning goal against the St. Louis Blues on May 10, 1970. Bobby Orr has always been a person of class and generosity but today’s show of support goes above and beyond. He has also made the rounds to other Cape Cod Police Department’s. A huge YPD “Thank You” to #4 Bobby Orr!

See previous coverage here.

