You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush and vehicle catch fire in Bourne

Brush and vehicle catch fire in Bourne

January 29, 2025

BOURNE – About a 1/2 acre of brush and a car were consumed by fire in Bourne about 8 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported on Head of the Bay Road south of Bournedale Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 