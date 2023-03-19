BOURNE – A brush fire was reported in the Carter Beal Conservation Area in Bourne sometime after 2:30 PM Sunday. About an acre was burning when firefighters arrived at the scene off Clarissa Joseph Road. Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation personnel assisted in wetting down the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Brush fire breaks out at Bourne conservation area
March 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
