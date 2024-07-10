You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire causes traffic slowdowns along Willow Street in Yarmouth

July 10, 2024

YARMOUTH – A brush fire broke out along the railroad tracks along Willow Street in Yarmouth Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in the area across from the Eversource facility. Smoke drifting across the road was causing traffic slowdowns in the area.

