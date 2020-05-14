You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire closes Route 6 in Sandwich

May 14, 2020

SANDWICH – A brush fire broke out along Route 6 in Sandwich Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported in the median of the westbound side of the highway between exits 2 & 3. That section of highway was closed for a time by Stste Police. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation assisted local firefighters at the scene.

