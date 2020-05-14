SANDWICH – A brush fire broke out along Route 6 in Sandwich Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported in the median of the westbound side of the highway between exits 2 & 3. That section of highway was closed for a time by Stste Police. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation assisted local firefighters at the scene.
Brush fire closes Route 6 in Sandwich
May 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Community Orchestra Cancels May Concerts
- Congressman Keating Endorses Moran for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Seat
- Multiple 2020 Provincetown Events Cancelled
- Keyes Calls For Safely Reopening Hair Salons
- CapeFLYER Delays Season Until June
- Food4Vets Event in Hyannis a Success
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Launches Online Application for PPP
- Cape Cod Team Hope Walk Moved to Virtual Format
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy to Re-open in September
- 6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths on Cape, 18 More Confirmed Cases
- Powell Warns of a Possible Sustained Recession from Pandemic
- Agway of Cape Cod Hiring for Seasonal Positions
- Feds Might Reduce US Catch of Bluefish to Avoid Overfishing