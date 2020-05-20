You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire closes Shad Hole Road in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – A brush broke out off Shad Hole Road in Dennis sometime after 2 PM Wednesday. The fire reported to be about half an acre, was between Bassett Lane and Tom’s Path. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation assisted at the scene. Shad Hole Road was closed in the area due to hoses and equipment in the road.

