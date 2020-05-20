DENNIS PORT – A brush broke out off Shad Hole Road in Dennis sometime after 2 PM Wednesday. The fire reported to be about half an acre, was between Bassett Lane and Tom’s Path. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation assisted at the scene. Shad Hole Road was closed in the area due to hoses and equipment in the road.
Brush fire closes Shad Hole Road in Dennis Port
May 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
