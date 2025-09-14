WELLFLEET – A brush fire spread to a deck of a house in Wellfleet. Firefighters responded to 200 Kendrick Avenue shortly after 7:30 AM Sunday. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames but spent some time overhauling the deck and making sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. There was no damage inside the house and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Brush fire extends to deck of a house in Wellfleet
September 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
