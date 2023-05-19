You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire extends to fence, sauna in Harwich

Brush fire extends to fence, sauna in Harwich

May 19, 2023


HARWICH – Harwich Fire put out a brush fire that extended to a stockade fence and sauna in the backyard of a home on Cedardale Road around 11:30 AM Friday. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

