HARWICH – Harwich Fire put out a brush fire that extended to a stockade fence and sauna in the backyard of a home on Cedardale Road around 11:30 AM Friday. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Brush fire extends to fence, sauna in Harwich
May 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
