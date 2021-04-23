MASHPEE – A brush fire spread to a vacant building in Mashpee shortly before 2 PM Friday afternoon. The fire was reported on Collins Road off Great Neck Road. Firefighters worked to keep the wind whipped flames from spreading to an adjacent church. No injuries were reported. A second alarm brought mutual aid from surrounding towns to the scene. It was reported the fire may have grown to 10 acres before being brought under control.
Brush fire extends to vacant building in Mashpee
April 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule
- Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable
- US Jobless Claims Fall to 547,000, Another Pandemic Low
- COVID Task Force Praises Increase in Vaccination Rates
- DC Statehood Approved by House as Senate Fight Looms