You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire extends to vacant building in Mashpee

Brush fire extends to vacant building in Mashpee

April 23, 2021

Ben via twitter/CWN

MASHPEE – A brush fire spread to a vacant building in Mashpee shortly before 2 PM Friday afternoon. The fire was reported on Collins Road off Great Neck Road. Firefighters worked to keep the wind whipped flames from spreading to an adjacent church. No injuries were reported. A second alarm brought mutual aid from surrounding towns to the scene. It was reported the fire may have grown to 10 acres before being brought under control.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 