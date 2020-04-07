SANDWICH – A brush fire scorched about a quarter acre in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the area of 206 Route 6A near Pasture Lane where a permitted fire apparently got out of control and were able to quickly contain the fire and douse it. No injuries were reported. The region is under an alert for elevated fire spread due to dry conditions combined with breezes. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) also assisted at the scene.
Brush fire scorches about 1/4 acre in Sandwich
April 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Feds Extend Waiver on Monitors for Some East Coast Fisheries
- Right Whales Begin Annual Migration into New England Waters
- AAA: Gas Prices Fall Below $2 Mark for First Time in 4 Years
- Chatham Transfer Station Closed Easter Sunday
- CDC Recommends Cloth Face Coverings to Slow Coronavirus
- Wellfleet SPAT Creates Community Food Share Program
- Medical Reserve Corps Offers COVID-19 Donation Details
- Barnstable County Towns Receive $200,000 in State Pandemic Funding
- Local Health Officials Warn Next Two Weeks Will be Tough as COVID-19 Cases Peak
- Boys and Girls Club Providing Online Services During Outbreak
- State Reports 29 More COVID-19 Deaths
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Reports Patient Fatality from COVID-19
- Mass SJC Rules That Those Awaiting Trial Should be Released Unless Proven Otherwise