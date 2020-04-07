Brush fire scorches about 1/4 acre in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A brush fire scorched about a quarter acre in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the area of 206 Route 6A near Pasture Lane where a permitted fire apparently got out of control and were able to quickly contain the fire and douse it. No injuries were reported. The region is under an alert for elevated fire spread due to dry conditions combined with breezes. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) also assisted at the scene.