You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire scorches about 1/4 acre in Sandwich

Brush fire scorches about 1/4 acre in Sandwich

April 7, 2020

SANDWICH – A brush fire scorched about a quarter acre in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the area of 206 Route 6A near Pasture Lane where a permitted fire apparently got out of control and were able to quickly contain the fire and douse it. No injuries were reported. The region is under an alert for elevated fire spread due to dry conditions combined with breezes. The Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) also assisted at the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 