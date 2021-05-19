CHATHAM – A brush fire scorched about an acre in Chatham before being knocked down. The fire at 1187 Old Queen Anne Road broke out about 3:30 PM. No structures were involved and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Brush fire scorches about an acre in Chatham
May 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
