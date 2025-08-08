You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fires slow traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

Brush fires slow traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

August 8, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to douse two brush fires along Route 6 in Barnstable just after noon Friday. The fires were westbound before the Route 132 exit. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.

