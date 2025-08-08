BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to douse two brush fires along Route 6 in Barnstable just after noon Friday. The fires were westbound before the Route 132 exit. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area.
Brush fires slow traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable
August 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Three sea turtles released in West Dennis in what may be the final release of the summer
- LISTEN: Environmental group expresses concern about Mass Ready Act
- Manatee likely very lost rather than new addition to warming ecosystem, says experts
- Cape Cod man pleads guilty to threatening violence against a federal official and their relatives
- Ambulance companies reach settlement with Massachusetts Attorney General after alleged MassHealth violations
- RFK Jr. pulls $500 million in funding for vaccine development
- Woods Hole joins multidisciplinary study of storms and high-wind events
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office hires new Chief of Staff
- North Beach open again in Chatham after nesting bird closures
- State House passes bill to raise human trafficking awareness in hospitality settings
- Festival Days celebrations return to Dennis in late August
- LISTEN: Sandwich selling Town Hall Annex, but what can it become?
- What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?