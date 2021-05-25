You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush/shed fire spreads to house in Falmouth

Brush/shed fire spreads to house in Falmouth

May 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – A Falmouth Fire-Rescue official reported a house fire at 41 Cove Street around 3 PM Tuesday. According to reports a shed caught fire starting a brush fire which spread to the deck of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and although the deck was scorched it did not appear the fire got inside the house. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 