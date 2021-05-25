FALMOUTH – A Falmouth Fire-Rescue official reported a house fire at 41 Cove Street around 3 PM Tuesday. According to reports a shed caught fire starting a brush fire which spread to the deck of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and although the deck was scorched it did not appear the fire got inside the house. No injuries were reported.
Brush/shed fire spreads to house in Falmouth
May 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
