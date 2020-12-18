SANDWICH – A building partially collapsed in East Sandwich Friday morning. Firefighters responded to 112 Salt Marsh Road just after 9 AM. No injuries were reported. Utility companies were requested to the scene to cut service. It could not immediately be confirmed if storm erosion was to blame. Further details were not immediately available.
Building partially collapses in Sandwich
December 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Snags on COVID-19 Relief May Force Weekend Sessions
- Nantucket ‘Stop The Spread’ Testing Extended, Moved to VFW
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Calls for More COVID Testing
- CCRTA Initiatives a Success Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Yarmouth Closes Town Offices Amid COVID Cases Increase
- State Approves Audit of Quashnet School Repair Project
- State Pandemic EBT Approved Through 2020-2021 School Year
- Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Brings Food to Martha’s Vineyard Families
- Sunday Journal with Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Pete J. Ostroskey
- Sunday Journal with the Southern New England AAA
- U.S. Jobless Claims Rise to 885,000 Amid Resurgence of Virus
- Close but Not Yet: Deal Near on COVID-19 Economic Aid Bill
- Cape Cod Healthcare Administers 1st Virus Vaccines to Healthcare Workers