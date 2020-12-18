You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Building partially collapses in Sandwich

Building partially collapses in Sandwich

December 18, 2020

SANDWICH – A building partially collapsed in East Sandwich Friday morning. Firefighters responded to 112 Salt Marsh Road just after 9 AM. No injuries were reported. Utility companies were requested to the scene to cut service. It could not immediately be confirmed if storm erosion was to blame. Further details were not immediately available.

