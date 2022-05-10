Breaking: Subject in custody after standoff that prompted school lockdown in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – About 11 AM Tuesday, residents of Old Main Road in Falmouth were being advised to shelter in place and the nearby North Falmouth School was put on lockdown as a precaution. This is reportedly due to police activity involving an armed person in a residence. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Statement from Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police are currently on location of an active crime scene involving an armed subject on Old Main Rd. in North Falmouth. North Falmouth School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution. Please stay away from the area while officers deal with the developing situation.

Statement from Falmouth Schools: This message is to inform you there is a situation in the vicinity of Old Main Road and Curley Boulevard in North Falmouth. The Falmouth Police Department placed North Falmouth Elementary School in lockdown as a precaution only. Students and staff are safe. More information will be sent when the situation is resolved. Please do not call the Police Department at this time or travel in this area.

1:50 PM update: Falmouth Police report that the situation has been resolved, police have a suspect in custody. There will still be a large police presence in the neighborhood so please avoid the area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Falmouth Police.