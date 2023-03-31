CENTERVILLE – Firefighters responding to an alarm activation at the Harbor Point at Centerville nursing home at 22 Richardson Road about 8 AM discovered light smoke in the building. The problem was traced to a motor that had burnt out. Patients were sheltered in place and no injuries were reported.
Burned out motor causes smoke at Centerville nursing home
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
