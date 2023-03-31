You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Burned out motor causes smoke at Centerville nursing home

Burned out motor causes smoke at Centerville nursing home

March 31, 2023

CENTERVILLE – Firefighters responding to an alarm activation at the Harbor Point at Centerville nursing home at 22 Richardson Road about 8 AM discovered light smoke in the building. The problem was traced to a motor that had burnt out. Patients were sheltered in place and no injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 