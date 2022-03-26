You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Burnt out motor at 4Cs causes smoke forces temporary power shutoff

Burnt out motor at 4Cs causes smoke forces temporary power shutoff

March 25, 2022

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – Friday afternoon West Barnstable Fire responded to Cape Cod Community College for an alarm and found smoke in building. An electrical motor had malfunctioned. No serious damage was reported but power had to be turned off the the college for a short time to repair the situation.

