WEST BARNSTABLE – Friday afternoon West Barnstable Fire responded to Cape Cod Community College for an alarm and found smoke in building. An electrical motor had malfunctioned. No serious damage was reported but power had to be turned off the the college for a short time to repair the situation.
Burnt out motor at 4Cs causes smoke forces temporary power shutoff
March 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
