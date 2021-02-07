BOURNE – It was a busy Saturday evening for Bourne rescuers. Around 6:20 PM, rescuers were called to a Standish Road location for a person who was reportedly run over by a vehicle. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth with serious leg injuries. About 20 minutes later, rescuers responded to a residence on Williston Road in Sagamore Beach. A person using a table saw reportedly severed a finger. The victim was also transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth.
Busy evening for Bourne rescuers
February 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
