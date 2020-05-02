BOURNE – It was a busy late morning, early afternoon Saturday for Bourne Rescuers. First units were called to the area of Toby’s Island for a shell fisherman who had fallen on the rocks. A short time later a victim arrived at Bourne Police with facial injuries from a dog bite. Not long after that rescue was called to Harrison Avenue where a motorcycle had fallen over onto a person’s leg. They had been freed before crews arrived. Then rescuers were called to the Cape Cod Canal bike trail for a person who had fallen and injured their ankle. All victims were evaluated and luckily none of the injuries appeared serious.
Busy Saturday for Bourne rescuers
May 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
