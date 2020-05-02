You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Busy Saturday for Bourne rescuers

May 2, 2020

BOURNE – It was a busy late morning, early afternoon Saturday for Bourne Rescuers. First units were called to the area of Toby’s Island for a shell fisherman who had fallen on the rocks. A short time later a victim arrived at Bourne Police with facial injuries from a dog bite. Not long after that rescue was called to Harrison Avenue where a motorcycle had fallen over onto a person’s leg. They had been freed before crews arrived. Then rescuers were called to the Cape Cod Canal bike trail for a person who had fallen and injured their ankle. All victims were evaluated and luckily none of the injuries appeared serious.

