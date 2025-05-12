Buzzards Bay man facing charges after weekend home invasion in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police were dispatched to a West Yarmouth address late Saturday night after receiving a report of an armed home invasion. When officers arrived, they observed splintered wood scattered on the ground by a doorway that had been damaged after apparently being kicked in. A man had been knocking on the door demanding to be let inside. He then kicked the door in, entered the home, showed a gun, and then left. The resident wasn’t hurt during the interaction.

A short time later, officers converged on a Washington Street residence where they believed the suspect was inside. After everyone inside the house was called out, police identified and arrested Drayden Deberry, 18, of Buzzards Bay. Deberry was charged with Entering the Home of Another While Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Michael Zontini.