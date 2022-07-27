You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bystanders perform CPR on driver after car vs tree on Oyster Harbors

July 27, 2022

OSTERVILLE – A car crashed into some trees in Osterville about 9 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Carraige Road on the Oyster Harbor island part of Osterville. According to reports, bystanders pulled the victim from the vehicle and performed CPR until rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

