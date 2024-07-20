EASTHAM – Bystanders came to the rescue of a woman struggling in the water at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham sometime after 4 PM Saturday. The victim was reported conscious and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Bystanders pull woman in distress from water at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham
July 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
