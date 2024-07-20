You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bystanders pull woman in distress from water at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham

Bystanders pull woman in distress from water at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham

July 20, 2024

EASTHAM – Bystanders came to the rescue of a woman struggling in the water at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham sometime after 4 PM Saturday. The victim was reported conscious and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

