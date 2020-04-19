MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out in a bexroompf a home at 38 Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills just before 10:30 AM Sunday. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.
Candle likely source of bedroom fire in Marstons Mills
April 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Senator Julian Cyr Endorses Susan Moran For State Senate
- CARE to Host Earth Day Music Bingo Wednesday
- U.S. Chamber Launches Save Small Business Fund
- Monomoy Regional Middle School Names Next Principal
- Orleans Offers Grace Period For Taxes Due May 1st Due To COVID-19
- Cape Chamber, Bus Association Hold Virtual Meeting
- Barnstable County Health Officials Cautious About Re-Opening Plan
- Legislation Proposed to Fight Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Brewster Police Offers “Check-In” Service for those Living Alone
- Attorney General Announces Grant to Provide Relief for Small Businesses
- Yarmouth Implementing Way to Still Collect Bills From Residents
- Cape Cod National Seashore Urges Cooperation During COVID-19
- Steamship Authority Seeking Urgent Financial Relief From State