Candle likely source of bedroom fire in Marstons Mills

April 19, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out in a bexroompf a home at 38 Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills just before 10:30 AM Sunday. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.

