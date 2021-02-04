HARWICH – A candle sparked a small fire in a home in Harwich around 4:45 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in a bedroom at 139 Pleasant Bay Road. Officials were able to quickly put out the fire but smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.
Candle sparks small fire in Harwich
February 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
