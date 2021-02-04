You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Candle sparks small fire in Harwich

February 4, 2021

HARWICH – A candle sparked a small fire in a home in Harwich around 4:45 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in a bedroom at 139 Pleasant Bay Road. Officials were able to quickly put out the fire but smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

