HYANNIS -A Cape Air Cessna 402C landed safely at Barnstable Municipal Airport after the pilot had an indication of a problem with the landing gear. The plane touched down shortly after 4:30 PM without incident. The pilot, who was the only one onboard, was not injured. Hyannis Firefighters were standing by with Airport Rescue and Firefighting personnel as the plane landed.
Cape Air plane lands safely after indication of landing gear problem
March 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
