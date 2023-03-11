You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air plane lands safely after indication of landing gear problem

Cape Air plane lands safely after indication of landing gear problem

March 11, 2023

capecod.com file photo

HYANNIS -A Cape Air Cessna 402C landed safely at Barnstable Municipal Airport after the pilot had an indication of a problem with the landing gear. The plane touched down shortly after 4:30 PM without incident. The pilot, who was the only one onboard, was not injured. Hyannis Firefighters were standing by with Airport Rescue and Firefighting personnel as the plane landed.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 