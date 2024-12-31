You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air plane lands safety in Hyannis after reporting power problems

Cape Air plane lands safety in Hyannis after reporting power problems

December 31, 2024

HYANNIS – A Cape Air plane landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported possible power problems. Cape Cod Gateway Airport Aircraft Firefighter and Rescue (ARFF) personnel along with Hyannis firefighters were standing by as the Cessna 402C which had just taken off for Boston resturned safety. No injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

