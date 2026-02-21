Updated 2 PM Saturday: Cape Cod & Islands brace for Nor’easter late weekend; Blizzard Warning, Coastal Flood Warning issued

(HYANNIS) – Cape Cod and the Islands are bracing for another winter blast late Sunday night into Monday, with a Nor’easter forecast just off the coast of Massachusetts, bringing with it the possibility of blizzard-like conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning, and a coastal flood warning for the area from Sunday night through Monday evening. Forecasters were predicting the possibility of 1-2 feet of snow for much of Cape Cod by the time the storm comes to an end late on Monday.

At times, winds could gust over 60 mph. Forecasters also said there is the possibility of coastal flooding related to the storm and already astronomically high tides.

This would be the latest in a string of winter storms that have brought significant snows to New England during the winter of 2026.

The National Weather Service said peak snowfall rates could happen later Sunday night into Monday before snow tapers off on Monday night. There is also increasing confidence in seeing widespread 50 to 60 mph gusts on Cape Cod and the Islands and most of the coastal waters.

Barnstable County Emergency Management officials were planning to ramp up preparation efforts throughout the weekend. Utility companies were also expected to have an enhanced number of crews on hand to deal with the possibility of outages during the storm.

This event was likely to bring a wetter snow with significantly stronger winds than the storm that brought up to a foot of snow or more to Cape Cod in January. That would result in the possibility of more power outages due to the weight of the snow and the higher winds.

High astronomical tides Monday into Tuesday also brings the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding along the eastern coast, depending on the timing of the highest surge.

Here are the official watches from the National Weather Service:



BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. This includes Boston to Providence corridor.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause power outages. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.



COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.5 to 13.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Many roads near Nantucket Harbor become impassable with 1 to 2 feet of water and affects access to the ferry terminals. This includes Easy Street, South Beach Street, Easton Street, Walsh Street, Willard Street, and Straight Wharf. Many coastal roads become impassable with flooding 1 to 3 feet deep. This includes the Chappy Ferry Dock and Dock Street near Edgartown Harbor. In Vineyard Haven, Five Corners, Beach Road, and Water Street become impassable. In Oak Bluffs, flooding affects East Chop Drive, the section of Lake Avenue near Oak Bluffs Harbor, and Sea View Avenue, where debris may also wash onto the roadway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Statement from Eversource: We’re continuing to monitor and prepare for the powerful nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds on Sunday night and into Monday. Our crews are ready to respond to any power outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Editor’s note: High winds could delay the ability for line crews to go up into bucket trucks delaying restoration efforts.