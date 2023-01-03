Cape Cod comes out in force for sendoff for Sheriff James M. Cummings

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

010323 Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.mp4 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

BOURNE – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: The Cape Cod community came out in force this morning for an amazing send off to Sheriff Cummings as he retires after 24 years of service as Barnstable County’s Sheriff. So many friends, staff, BCSO retirees, community members and family members came to show their love and gratitude for all he’s done for our community over the years.

Sheriff Cummings, the Men & Women of the BCSO couldn’t be more thankful for your Integrity, Professionalism and Compassion in managing the operations of the BCSO, and all you’ve done to keep our community safe. You’ll be greatly missed by us all!