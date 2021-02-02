Cape Cod Covid-19 Task Force to hold phone briefing for residents over 65



CAPE COD – Residents can now receive 24 hours advance notice when a Barnstable County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be opening for registration. Sign up for email notifications at http://www.barnstablecountyhealth.org.

What:

The Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force will hold a phone briefing for residents of Cape Cod over the age of 65 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine information and access in the area.

The phone briefing will be held through a phone conferencing service that will proactively call the home phone numbers for approximately 50,000 Cape Codders over 65 to join the call just before it begins on Wednesday at 5:30pm. Those who wish to join will be automatically connected.

There will also be a robocall placed on Tuesday evening (24 hours in advance) to the list of 50,000 phone numbers to provide notification of the phone briefing the next day. The call will have capacity for well over 50,000 attendees. All attendees will be muted, in listen-only mode.

Those who would like to call in on their own are welcome to do so by calling 833-491-0326 at or just before 5:30 pm this Wednesday, February 3. Those who call that number will automatically be connected to the phone briefing. Those under 65 years old, especially those assisting a friend or family member over 65 with scheduling a vaccine appointment, are welcome to call in. Members of the media are welcome to call in as well. All by calling 833-491-0326.

Who:

State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro); State Representative Sarah Peake (D-Provincetown); Ron Bergstrom, Chair of Barnstable County Board of Regional County Regional Commissioners; Sean O’Brien of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment; Mike Lauf, CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare; Dr. Kevin Mulroy, DO, Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, Cape Cod Healthcare.

Time & Dial-In Information:

5:30pm – 6:15pm on Wednesday, February 3.

Access:

The home phone numbers of approximately 50,000 Cape Codders over 65 will be dialed at approximately 5:25pm on Wednesday, February 3 to be connected to the call automatically.

Other interested parties can join by calling 833-491-0326 at or just before the call begins at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.