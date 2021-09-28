HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will hold a disaster preparedness drill today starting around 5 PM. Observers may hear lots of sirens and see smoke and flames and simulated victims. The exercise is required by the Federal Administration Administration. None of what you may see is real.
Cape Cod Gateway Airport to hold disaster drill today
September 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Statewide School Mask Mandate Extended to November
- State Gives Update On COVID Booster Availability
- Real Estate Market Trends Suggest A Possible Cooldown
- Nantucket Considering Child COVID Vaccine Boosters
- Wind Farm Developers Announce Strategic Changes
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Looking Ahead to 2022
- Emergency Drill To Take Place At Gateway Airport
- Brewster Voters Approve Historic Sea Camps Property Purchase
- Thirwood Place Announces New Executive Director
- Better Business Bureau Warns Of COVID Related Scams
- Lawmakers Highlight Importance of Wastewater Infrastructure
- Winter Hours for Dennis Transfer Station Begin October 4
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Begin Tuesday