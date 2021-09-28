You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Cod Gateway Airport to hold disaster drill today

Cape Cod Gateway Airport to hold disaster drill today

September 28, 2021


HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will hold a disaster preparedness drill today starting around 5 PM. Observers may hear lots of sirens and see smoke and flames and simulated victims. The exercise is required by the Federal Administration Administration. None of what you may see is real.

