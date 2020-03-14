Cape Cod Healthcare Confirms First COVID-19 Patient



HYANNIS – On March 13, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Barnstable county. The patient was admitted to a Cape Cod Healthcare hospital with respiratory symptoms. The patient was screened following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) screening criteria. Cape Cod Healthcare consulted with the DPH which approved the patient for COVID-19 testing. The test result was reported positive approximately 24 hours later.

The patient will remain in our care until they are stable and can return home for the remainder of the CDC recommended quarantine period of 14 days. All staff who came into contact with the patient are currently being monitored.

The patient will be provided with comprehensive CDC instructions for managing care for COVID-19 at home; and the patient has been referred to the DPH which will continue to monitor the patient’s condition.

“Cape Cod Healthcare is taking every necessary precaution to keep our patients and community safe,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. “We strongly encourage the community to continue educate themselves by visiting www.capecodhealthcare.org/coronavirus – and practice an abundance of caution and common sense during this time to limit the spread of this illness. We are ready to support the needs of our community, but we will need everyone’s help and support in this process.”

Cape Cod Healthcare continues to encourage the community to take infection prevention precautions – avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning of frequently used services and staying home when sick. If you are experiencing symptoms, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath – please call your primary care provider before arriving at a healthcare location. As always, you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.