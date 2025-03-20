Cape Cod Healthcare, District Attorney announce funding for Cape-wide substance use disorder program

BARNSTABLE – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape Cod Healthcare has pledged $1 million over the next four years which will fund a vital program addressing substance use disorder (SUD) spearheaded by Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The first installment of the pledge will support implementation of a Critical Incident Management System, or CIMS™, that will help local police departments across the Cape document and respond to overdose and behavioral health crises. This interactive tool connects the dedicated network of local police departments, the District Attorney’s office and key social service organizations in their focus on overdose management and community recovery support, helping to fight drug trafficking and ensure those in our community struggling with substance use disorder can access the treatment and resources they need.

Under the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Determination of Need (DoN) regulation, healthcare organizations are required to allocate funding to benefit public health needs when a capital improvement is planned. With the new Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion project reaching completion at Cape Cod Hospital, Cape Cod Healthcare embarked on the process of seeking a DoN investment opportunity that would address community-identified health needs. As part of his pledge to make substance use disorder a priority focus for the community, District Attorney Rob Galibois submitted the CIMS project as an impactful step in the fight against the opioid crisis. Through a coordinated process with the Department of Public Health, this key project was approved.

Cape Cod Healthcare’s initial funding installment of $250,000 for the first year will be used to:

1. Invest in and expand the CIMS software platform.

2. Staff a new CIMS Liaison who will serve as the region’s CIMS coordinator.

3. Implement training for police departments across Cape Cod.

4. Build a strong network of social service agencies who will link into the system.

Program design and planning will begin July 2025. Allocation of remaining funding, $250,000 a year, will follow over the next three years to implement, expand, and improve the network.

“Commitment to our community is at the core of all we do. It is part of our mission to continually assess the needs of our residents and partner with others to coordinate vital services, including behavioral health and substance use resources,” said Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael K. Lauf. “We are proud to support the implementation of this impactful tool in our united effort to address the devastating impact of substance use disorder on too many lives. We applaud District Attorney Galibois and his staff for bringing forward the CIMS project for funding consideration and thank the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for their partnership and key role in guiding this project through the approval process.”

“I believe that a healthy community is a safe community,” said District Attorney Galibois. “We are committed to bringing our police departments and social service agencies together to link coordinated, effective enforcement with a network of services and support for people in crisis.

Cape Cod Healthcare, with a shared vision and strong leadership from Mike Lauf, is now funding a creative collaboration to accomplish this goal. This unique partnership will support our police departments, our social service agencies, and our communities. We can’t wait to get started.”