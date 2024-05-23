Cape Cod Healthcare warns of potential email phishing scam

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare reports that they become aware of a potential phishing scam. The phishing emails claim to come from capecodhealth.org and have a return address containing a capecod.org email address, as well as reference a monetary prize.

If you receive an email like this with a link, it’s very important that you don’t click on it or copy it. It could take you to a malicious website intended to gain access to personal information, like your username, password, Social Security Number, or bank account numbers.

If you get this phishing email or any email you aren’t sure is legitimate, delete it immediately or ignore it.

To avoid these malicious schemes, please observe the following email best practices:

Do not click on links or attachments from senders that you do not recognize. Be especially wary of .zip or other compressed or executable file types.

Do not provide sensitive personal information (like usernames and passwords) over email.

Watch for email senders that use suspicious or misleading domain names.

Inspect URLs carefully to make sure they’re legitimate and not imposter sites.

Do not try to open any shared document that you’re not expecting to receive.

Be especially cautious when opening attachments or clicking links if you receive an email containing a warning banner indicating that it originated from an external source.

Get additional tips to protect against phishing scams at the Federal Trade Commision’s Consumer Advice website (consumer.ftc.gov).