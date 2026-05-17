Cape Cod judge to face charges in Boston courtroom

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Orleans District Court Judge Robert Welsh III is expected to appear in a Boston courtroom Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a household or family member, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

He was also reportedly charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A spokesperson for the state’s Supreme Judicial Court told Boston media outlets that Welsh was put on leave on May 11.

The charges according to MassLive are related to an alleged incident in Sandwich that took place in January. No further information has been made available.

Welsh was appointed to the judgeship in 2006. He comes from a family of previous judges including his father and grandfather.

Before becoming a judge, Welsh worked in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Reports indicate the case was moved from Cape Cod to Boston to avoid a conflict of interest. According to the Boston Globe, Welsh’s attorney has requested a delay in the arraignment.