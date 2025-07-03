Cape Cod law enforcement ask you to be their eyes and ears this holiday weekend

CAPE COD – The Cape Cod Chiefs Association is asking everyone to be the eyes and ears for them this holiday weekend:. “The safety of our communities extends beyond law enforcement; public safety is a shared responsibility. It takes a collaborative effort between our community and the police working together. This is especially true during holiday celebrations. We ask you to be our eyes and ears and if something seems suspicious this is the time we need to hear from you.

We are encouraging everyone, while you are celebrating, to remain vigilant and report anything “out of the ordinary” to police. As we head into the Fourth of July holiday, we want to wish all residents an enjoyable and safe weekend. To our visitors, welcome-enjoy your time here and have a great vacation.

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation’s freedom, and we ask that everyone do so in a respectful and lawful manner.

Please keep the following in mind:

1. Fireworks are dangerous and are illegal in Massachusetts. Possession or use will result in confiscation and may lead to criminal charges. Please leave fireworks to the professionals.

2. Alcohol consumption in public spaces, including beaches and parks, is prohibited. Violators may be asked to leave the area and could face court actions.

3. Possession of consumption of alcohol my minors is strictly prohibited by law.

4. Please do not drink and drive. Be responsible and have a designated driver or use a ride share service if you are going out.

5. Please be mindful of your neighbors and noise levels to a minimum.

Let’s work together to ensure a safe, enjoyable, and memorable holiday for all. Thank you for your cooperation and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!”