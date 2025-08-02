strong>BOURNE – The annual Pan Mass Challenge is this weekend. Scores of bike riders will pedal into the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday, then at dawn on Sunday will complete the trek to Provincetown. Motorists should expect delays during this event whose mission is to raise funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to Dana-Farber.
Cape Cod leg of Pan Mass Challenge is Sunday
August 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WNV positive mosquito sample in Falmouth
- LISTEN: Nantucket testing wastewater for drugs, illnesses
- LISTEN: Registration open for Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes
- Nantucket officials accuse offshore wind developer of going into hiding since Trump’s election
- Cape Light Compact website has been redesigned
- Centerville playground renovation starting up
- Cape Cod Commission seeks public commentary on Regional Policy Plan with in-person and zoom meetings
- New apartments to be constructed in Mashpee Commons
- Capital campaign launched for new Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod teen center
- Chatham section of Nauset beach will stay closed to OSV access through July because of shorebird activity
- Volunteers asked to sign up for Keep Barnstable Beautiful project at Barnstable recycling center
- Plymouth man federally sentenced for cyberstalking
- Outer Cape Health renames center to avoid billing confusion