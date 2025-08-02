You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Cod leg of Pan Mass Challenge is Sunday

Cape Cod leg of Pan Mass Challenge is Sunday

August 2, 2025


strong>BOURNE – The annual Pan Mass Challenge is this weekend. Scores of bike riders will pedal into the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday, then at dawn on Sunday will complete the trek to Provincetown. Motorists should expect delays during this event whose mission is to raise funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to Dana-Farber.

