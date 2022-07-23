Cape Cod National Seashore to Host Bike Safety Events on July 29 and August 5



Editor’s note: Seashore Officials say bike accidents are the leading cause of visitor injuries at the national seashore.

WELLFLEET – This year’s “Bike Safety at the Seashore” events are slated for July 29 at Province Lands Visitor Center in Provincetown and August 5 at Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. 2022 marks the eleventh year that Cape Cod National Seashore has hosted bike safety events to provide awareness and reduce the occurrence and severity of bike accidents at the national seashore. Both events will run from 10 am to noon.

“Every year we medevac cyclists with serious head injuries to Boston hospitals,” said Superintendent Brian Carlstrom. “We want to provide a heads up on how to bike safely on Cape Cod. We’re partnering with towns on the Outer Cape to sponsor events that encourage safe practices and teach young people and parents that it’s cool to wear a helmet, and it’s the law.”

Both events are free and open to the public. They feature helmet fittings, fun activities for kids, bicycle safety checks, and educational displays. Prizes for participation, such as helmets and bike accessories may be available while supplies last. Educational topics will include how to fit a helmet properly, preparing for a ride with an ABC bicycle quick check, the consequences of a bicycle crash, and interesting facts about bicycle safety at the seashore. The event also promotes the fitness benefits of bicycling, and there will be information about the national seashore’s Healthy Parks Healthy People program. Event support is provided by Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, volunteers, local bike shops, and Outer Cape towns.

Province Lands Visitor Center is located at 171 Race Point Road, off Route 6 in Provincetown. Salt Pond Visitor Center is located at 50 Nauset Road at the intersection of Route 6 in Eastham.