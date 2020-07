CAPE COD – On July 23rd, 2019, a rare outbreak of three tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod causing damage from Yarmouth to Harwich and knocking out power to 50,000 Eversource customers.

Cape Wide News crews were quickly on the ground and readers sent in many remarkable photos of that day. Incredibly no serious injuries were reported.

CWN’s original coverage can be viewed here.

Additional coverage is available here.