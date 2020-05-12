Cape Destinations to participate in Wednesday’s MotorcoachesRolling for Awareness in DC



HARWICH – The motorcoach industry had be badly hit by COVID-19. There are 3,000 companies across America, operating 36,000 motorcoaches and transporting 600 million Americans and visitors annually across our country. This industry is comprised mainly of family and independently owned business employing nearly 100,000 Americans.

Locally, Cape Destinations of Harwich’s fleet has been grounded since the start of the closures on March 13, 2020

Cape Destinations is Cape Cod’s most diverse transportation company with over 100 vehicles and employs over 75 people.

Cape Destinations will be joining almost 400 motorcoach operators from all over the country on Wednesday to remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry – which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19 – needs federal assistance. The motorcoach industry has requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program, but is unlikely to be enough for an industry that will likely not be able to operate for months after the 8 weeks are up.