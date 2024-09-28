You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund motorcycle ride held Saturday

September 28, 2024



PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police Officers Saliba and McCauley assisted the Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund motorcycle ride along with other members of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council.
This ride was comprised of 400+ members and started in Dennis and finished on MacMillian Pier. This ride helps to raise money to support retired police K-9s.
Photos by Provincetown Police/CWN

