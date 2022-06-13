BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to Eileen Road for a lightning strike. Smoke was reported in a residence but no apparent fire. 66 utility customers in Chatham were also without power due to lightning. Line crews were working to restore service. 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain fell in a very short time. 167 power company customers also lost power in Yarmouth due to a lightning strike.
Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power
June 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
