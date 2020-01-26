Captain fined for fishing violations

HARWICH – – Mass Environmental Police report that on January, 14, 2020, the captain agreed to a responsible finding on the following violations in Orleans District Court:

– Failure to display catch upon demand

– Landing black sea bass on a closed commercial day

– Over the limit possession of black sea bass

The Captain paid $2,000 per violation, totaling $6,000 in fines.

Background: On Saturday, August 24, 2019, an Officer on patrol in the vicinity of Wychmere Harbor in Harwich observed an individual loading fish pots into the rear of a pickup truck. Further inspection found the individual, who was commercially permitted, to be in possession of 384 pounds of black sea bass on a closed commercial fishing day. The entire catch was seized and the individual was criminally summonsed for failure to display catch, landing black sea bass on a closed commercial day, and over the limit possession of black sea bass.

For information regarding saltwater fishing regulations, click here.

To report poaching, please contact MEP Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075. Violations can also be reported online.