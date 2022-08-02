You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car and bicycle collide in Hyannis

Car and bicycle collide in Hyannis

August 1, 2022

HYANNIS – A car and bicyclist collided in Hyannis sometime after 9:30 PM Monday. The collision happened on Bearse’s Way by U-Haul. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

