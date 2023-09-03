You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car and motorcycle collide in Hyannis

Car and motorcycle collide in Hyannis

September 3, 2023

HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis sometime before 6 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cape Cod Mall. The rider reportedly suffered leg injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash which caused traffic delays in the area until the scene was clear.

