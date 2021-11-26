HYANNIS – A car caught fire in a garage in Hyannis around 10:30 AM. Firefighters responded to 16 Oak Street to find the vehicle burning in a unattached garage. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Car catches fire in garage in Hyannis
November 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
