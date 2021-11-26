You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car catches fire in garage in Hyannis

Car catches fire in garage in Hyannis

November 26, 2021

HYANNIS – A car caught fire in a garage in Hyannis around 10:30 AM. Firefighters responded to 16 Oak Street to find the vehicle burning in a unattached garage. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

