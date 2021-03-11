You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car catches fire inside garage in Harwich

Car catches fire inside garage in Harwich

March 11, 2021

HARWICH – Firefighters rushed to 656 Depot Street in Harwich after reports of a car on fire in a garage. It appeared the homeowner was able to put out the fire before crews arrived. The area was wet down and the vehicle pulled from the garage. No injuries were reported.

