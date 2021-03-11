HARWICH – Firefighters rushed to 656 Depot Street in Harwich after reports of a car on fire in a garage. It appeared the homeowner was able to put out the fire before crews arrived. The area was wet down and the vehicle pulled from the garage. No injuries were reported.
Car catches fire inside garage in Harwich
March 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
