You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crash, downed wire in Harwich

Car crash, downed wire in Harwich

June 14, 2020

HARWICH – Harwich officials are responding to two incidents. A primary wire is down at Route 124 and Lond Pond Road. There is also a car vs pole with a request for MedFlight.

CWN has a crew on the way and we’ll have further details shortly.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 