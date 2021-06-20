You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Bourne apartment building

Car crashes into Bourne apartment building

June 19, 2021

BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into the Canal Bluffs Apartments at 100 Harmony Hill Road shortly before 11 PM. No injuries were reported but a building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Further details were not immediately available.

